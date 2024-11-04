NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, November 4 (game #246)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #246) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In a(n) ...

NYT Strands today (game #246) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOES

DIAL

FAIL

TIME

STAIN

TOLL

NYT Strands today (game #246) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • It won't take long!

NYT Strands today (game #246) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #246) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #246, are…

TICK

MINUTE

JIFFY

FLASH

MOMENT

SECOND

MOMENT

INSTANT

SPANGRAM: SMALLTIME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The subtitle to this Strands puzzle could easily be "Words you use when you tell someone you're going to do something immediately but really you're just going to finish scrolling through social media/complete this video game boss fight/watch the end of this episode/fail to raise yourself off the couch". Or at least that's my experience, because I am always telling people – mainly my other half – that I will get that washing up done in a SECOND, or walk the dog in a MOMENT, when really it's more a long or at least medium amount of time, rather than SMALLTIME as the spangram would have it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

None of that made this game any harder to solve – it's a pretty simple one – but playing it did delay the household chores I was supposed to be doing in a JIFFY, so it was at least apt.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 3 November, game #245)

CLASS

PHYLUM

ORDER

FAMILY

SPECIES

GENUS

DOMAIN

SPANGRAM: TAXONOMY