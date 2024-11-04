NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, November 4 (game #512)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #512) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHELL

VANITY

OUTFIT

ID

WARDROBE

CANT

CONSOLE

EGO

STOCK

CHARACTER

BEING

CHEST

SELF

PROVISION

WERE

FURNISH

NYT Connections today (game #512) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Supply with

Supply with Green: It's all about ME!

It's all about ME! Blue: You can put things in them

You can put things in them Purple: Dont spell like this

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #512) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EQUIP

GREEN: INDIVIDUALITY

BLUE: FURNITURE

PURPLE: WORDS WITH APOSTROPHES REMOVED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #512) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #512, are…

YELLOW: EQUIP FURNISH, OUTFIT, PROVISION, STOCK

FURNISH, OUTFIT, PROVISION, STOCK GREEN: INDIVIDUALITY BEING, CHARACTER, EGO, SELF

BEING, CHARACTER, EGO, SELF BLUE: FURNITURE CHEST, CONSOLE, VANITY, WARDROBE

CHEST, CONSOLE, VANITY, WARDROBE PURPLE: WORDS WITH APOSTROPHES REMOVED CANT, ID, SHELL, WERE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

A good strategy for Connections is (obviously) to focus on any words that have limited possible links to others. By which I mean that some have multiple possible connections; a word such as STOCK might go before MARKET or after BEEF; it might be grouped with other words that mean LINEAGE or BLOOD, or with words that mean TRUST. Or, as here, it might mean EQUIP and be grouped with PROVISION, OUTFIT and FURNISH.

CANT, on the other hand, is a relatively uncommon word that only really has a couple of very limited connections to anything. And by staring at it for a while it occurred to me that one of those was that it lacked an apostrophe. Once I considered that, I spotted SHELL (SHE'LL), WERE (WE'RE) and ID (I'D) and solved the purple group. The others followed fairly quickly after that toughest group was found.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

