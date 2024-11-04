Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, November 4 (game #1015)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1015) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 2*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1015) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1015) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1015) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1015) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • T • G • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1015) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1015, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CHILL

TACKY

GRAPH

PLAZA

It's not often that you get a Quordle with only two different vowels, but that's what we have today: TACKY and GRAPH contain only one A, PLAZA has two of them, and CHILL has one I. Given that vowels are generally much easier to find, that's one factor that might complicate today's game, while the two repeated letters, and the presence of Z, are others.

None of the words are particularly obscure, though, so I'd say this is of moderate difficulty rather than being super-hard. Then again, everyone's experience with Quordle will be slightly different depending on which words you play early on, and on your strategy, so it's often hard for me to judge how tough a game is for others. I didn't find it too bad at all, as it happens – though I did need some guesswork to complete the set.

The Daily Sequence, meanwhile, was objectively difficult due to the final word being GOLLY, a word that is part of the -OLLY trap. This has at least possible solutions – POLLY, LOLLY, JOLLY, HOLLY, GOLLY, FOLLY and DOLLY and requires more care to solve than I gave it today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1015) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1015, are…

STOOP

BUYER

PINKY

GOLLY

Quordle answers: The past 20