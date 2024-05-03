NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, May 4 (game #62)

Your Saturday Strands is here, ready to put your brainpower to the test as you attempt to uncover hidden words within a grid of letters. Today's puzzle is really not too bad, but if you're struggling for the solutions then scroll down for my hints – and keep going for my commentary.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #62) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The horror

NYT Strands today (game #62) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SCORE • LOVE • SLEET • SPATE • HOST • OVERT

NYT Strands today (game #62) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Watch with the lights on

NYT Strands today (game #62) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: bottom, 4th column • End: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #62) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #62, are…

PSYCHO

POLTERGEIST

HALLOWEEN

HOSTEL

SCREAM

SPANGRAM: SCARYMOVIE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a pretty easy Strands puzzle. Some of that was due to the theme being something close to my heart – namely horror movies. I've watched every one of the answers, and many more besides, which definitely helped me to solve it. But it also benefitted from some of the letter placement making it easier to find the words. Take PSYCHO in the bottom left corner: there's a grid of six consonants together in that corner of the board, which means the ways in which the letters can be combined are drastically reduced. I was able to find that answer with little effort as a result, which – together with the theme hint of 'The horror' – confirmed what I was looking for. After that, the task was a mere matter of me wracking my brain for classic horror flicks. POLTERGEIST was the only slightly tricky one, simply because I couldn't spell it…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 3 May, game #61)

JUNGLE

PISTACHIO

FOREST

OLIVE

ARTICHOKE

EMERALD

SPANGRAM: GREENS

CLOWNFISH

SKUNK

CHIPMUNK

TIGER

BUMBLEBEE

ZEBRA

SPANGRAM: STRIPED

What is NYT Strands? Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile. I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.