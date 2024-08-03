NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, August 4 (game #154)

Here's your Sunday Strands helper article. Below you'll find a selection of hints to get you started, plus the answers and my commentary on the game.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #154) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In glove

NYT Strands today (game #154) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COIN

PRAM

DINK

TRAP

MIND

PORT

NYT Strands today (game #154) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • At arm's length

NYT Strands today (game #154) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #154) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #154, are…

RING

MIDDLE

PALM

PINKY

THUMB

CUTICLE

NAIL

POINTER

SPANGRAM: ONHAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is another easy Strands, made simpler still by the theme clue giving the game away before you'd even started. After all, 'In glove' can't really refer to anything other than the hand – and if, like me, you found RING or MIDDLE or PALM early on, you'll have had that theme confirmed right away.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I doubt the whole thing took me more than about three minutes, and only CUTICLE caused me any trouble, purely because for some reason I needed a couple of attempts to spell it!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 3 August, game #153)

BAROQUE

MODERN

ROMANTIC

CLASSICAL

MEDIEVAL

SPANGRAM: ARTHISTORY