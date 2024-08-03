NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, August 4 (game #420)

Today's Connections is not too bad, but there are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #420) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPORT

DRINK

BLUE

OOZE

DOWN

LLAMA

TIGER

GAME

DEEP

CHAMP

BRINY

EERIE

AMENABLE

AARDVARK

BUDDY

WILLING

NYT Connections today (game #420) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Informal word for a youngster

Informal word for a youngster Green: Can do

Can do Blue: Deja vu beginning

Deja vu beginning Purple: Oceanic monikers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #420) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KIDDO

GREEN: UP FOR IT

BLUE: BEGINNING WITH DOUBLE LETTERS

PURPLE: NICKNAMES FOR THE SEA, WITH “THE”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #420) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #420, are…

YELLOW: KIDDO BUDDY, CHAMP, SPORT, TIGER

BUDDY, CHAMP, SPORT, TIGER GREEN: UP FOR IT AMENABLE, DOWN, GAME, WILLING

AMENABLE, DOWN, GAME, WILLING BLUE: BEGINNING WITH DOUBLE LETTERS AARDVARK, EERIE, LLAMA, OOZE

AARDVARK, EERIE, LLAMA, OOZE PURPLE: NICKNAMES FOR THE SEA, WITH “THE” BLUE, BRINY, DEEP, DRINK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm not sure I've ever before played a Connections puzzle where the yellow group was the one I didn't solve. Yellow is supposedly the easiest of the four, and it usually is. But today, I had no clue of the KIDDO link between TIGER, CHAMP, SPORT and BUDDY. I just about spotted that SPORT, CHAMP and BUDDY might go together, but it would never in a million years have occurred to me to put TIGER with them. Yes, I have heard that usage – but it's so far removed from anything I'd say to my own kids that it simply didn't occur to me at the time.

Anyway, the good news for me was that the other three were all quite approachable, even the purple 'Nicknames for the sea' one. And as an aside, I'm a big fan of the 'double letters at the start' blue group; that's a fun one for anyone who likes language.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

