NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 31 (game #303)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Resolutions

NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOLD

GREEN

CLOSE

TENSE

CLONE

LOVING

NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Done and dusted

NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 2nd row Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #303) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #303, are…

CODA

ENDING

CLOSURE

FINALE

EPILOGUE

CONCLUSION

SPANGRAM: ITS OVER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

When I saw today’s theme I began looking for things that could be New Year’s Resolutions, but quickly realised “lose some weight”, “be the best version of me” “learn Japanese”, etc would not make the greatest of puzzles. Instead, clever Strands gave us various alternatives for IT’S OVER.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although that’s not strictly true, as an EPILOGUE is an additional piece of information or storyline after you think it’s over in films, books, and plays, then after the epilogue it really is over – or is it? Epilogues are often there to wrap up all your unanswered questions about the characters, what happened in the years after the CONCLUSION of the story – or at their worst to tease the next instalment of the franchise. Either way, we live in a time when leaving a film before the credits reach the soundtrack listings is a gamble.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 30 December, game #302)

SONATA

PRELUDE

CONCERTO

SYMPHONY

OVERTURE

SPANGRAM: COMPOSITION