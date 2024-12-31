NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 31 (game #303)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Resolutions
NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SOLD
- GREEN
- CLOSE
- TENSE
- CLONE
- LOVING
NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Done and dusted
NYT Strands today (game #303) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 2nd row
Last side: right, 8th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #303) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #303, are…
- CODA
- ENDING
- CLOSURE
- FINALE
- EPILOGUE
- CONCLUSION
- SPANGRAM: ITS OVER
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
When I saw today’s theme I began looking for things that could be New Year’s Resolutions, but quickly realised “lose some weight”, “be the best version of me” “learn Japanese”, etc would not make the greatest of puzzles. Instead, clever Strands gave us various alternatives for IT’S OVER.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Although that’s not strictly true, as an EPILOGUE is an additional piece of information or storyline after you think it’s over in films, books, and plays, then after the epilogue it really is over – or is it? Epilogues are often there to wrap up all your unanswered questions about the characters, what happened in the years after the CONCLUSION of the story – or at their worst to tease the next instalment of the franchise. Either way, we live in a time when leaving a film before the credits reach the soundtrack listings is a gamble.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 30 December, game #302)
- SONATA
- PRELUDE
- CONCERTO
- SYMPHONY
- OVERTURE
- SPANGRAM: COMPOSITION
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief