NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, December 31 (game #569)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #569) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BALL

DROP

DART

GAME

ATTENTION

DEAR

BRAND

NAMES

THRILL

FOR

FLY

BLAST

BOLT

KICK

TO

DASH

NYT Connections today (game #569) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In a hurry

In a hurry GREEN: Good times

Good times BLUE: To whom it may concern

To whom it may concern PURPLE: Your given moniker

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #569) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOVE QUICKLY

GREEN: FUN TIME

BLUE: WORDS BEFORE AN ADDRESSEE

PURPLE: NAME

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #569) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #569, are…

YELLOW: MOVE QUICKLY BOLT, DART, DASH, FLY

BOLT, DART, DASH, FLY GREEN: FUN TIME BALL, BLAST, KICK, THRILL

BALL, BLAST, KICK, THRILL BLUE: WORDS BEFORE AN ADDRESSEE ATTENTION, DEAR, FOR, TO

ATTENTION, DEAR, FOR, TO PURPLE: NAME _ BRAND, DROP, GAME, NAMES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s grid included several potential groups: things that come before “off”, names for potential delivery apps, various seekers of things, how someone from the 1950s might communicate happiness.

Despite these distractions, the actual groups were a little more obvious, although I did have to time travel back to a period when I actually received written communication in order to get WORDS BEFORE AN ADDRESSEE. Once, I received dozens of letters a week FOR my ATTENTION, but now the only regular communications I get through my letterbox are fast food menus, including one quite accurately addressed to The Pizza Lover.

A good Connections to end 2024 with. In fact, it was a BLAST.

