NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, January 3 (game #306)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #306) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On auto

NYT Strands today (game #306) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RULER

ROPE

SIDE

HIDE

DRAG

BURN

NYT Strands today (game #306) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Vehicle parts

NYT Strands today (game #306) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 5th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #306) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #306, are…

DOOR

HOOD

TRUNK

MIRROR

BUMPER

GRILLE

WINDSHIELD

SPANGRAM: CAR BODY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A nice Strands to ease us into the first weekend of 2025, naming the various parts of a car that are excessively expensive to repair should you be unfortunate enough to have a bump.

I am fortunate in that most of my car accidents have involved inanimate objects that I have hit at about 3 miles per hour while reversing. Although I did also scrape the side of a police vehicle during a driving lesson. I’m a lot safer these days – unless you’re a bollard, post, or garden wall.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

