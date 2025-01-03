NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, January 3 (game #572)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #572) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SINGLE

STICKER

BELLY

BUTTON

HOLE

SOLE

OYSTER

CLAM

BUCK

LUCK

BALL

TRUMPET

MOREL

ARCH

SMACKER

HEEL

NYT Connections today (game #572) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tootsies

Tootsies GREEN: Cash

Cash BLUE: Delicious funghi

Delicious funghi PURPLE: Top pan

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #572) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A FOOT

GREEN: ONE DOLLAR

BLUE: KINDS OF MUSHROOMS

PURPLE: POT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #572) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #572, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A FOOT ARCH, BALL, HEEL, SOLE

ARCH, BALL, HEEL, SOLE GREEN: ONE DOLLAR BUCK, CLAM, SINGLE, SMACKER

BUCK, CLAM, SINGLE, SMACKER BLUE: KINDS OF MUSHROOMS BUTTON, MOREL, OYSTER, TRUMPET

BUTTON, MOREL, OYSTER, TRUMPET PURPLE: POT BELLY, HOLE, LUCK, STICKER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Connections played a nice trick today with OYSTER and CLAM making me think there had to be a seafood group – so I convinced myself that SMACKER and MOREL were types of mollusk. They are not.

Putting this error to one side, I managed to connect the PARTS OF A FOOT. Then, once I remembered that CLAM is slang for money and MOREL was actually a mushroom then the other three groups fell into place.

A satisfying teasing out of semi-useless knowledge.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 2 January, game #571)

YELLOW: PERCEIVE CATCH, CLOCK, NOTICE, REGISTER

CATCH, CLOCK, NOTICE, REGISTER GREEN: CADENCE BEAT, METER, RHYTHM, TIME

BEAT, METER, RHYTHM, TIME BLUE: ONE IN A GROUP OF TWELVE DONUT, INCH, JUROR, MONTH

DONUT, INCH, JUROR, MONTH PURPLE: DOG __ DAYS, PADDLE, TAG, TIRED