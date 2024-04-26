NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, April 27 (game #55)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
It's Friday, it's the final Strands puzzle of the working week (for some) and it's a rather easy one. That's my experience at least – but you may disagree. If so, don't worry – because you can find some handy hints for today's game below.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Call me?
NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• QUOTE
• REVERE
• EVER
• CLAIM
• TRAIN
• LORD
NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Address me properly
NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: right, 4th row
• End: left, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #55) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #55, are…
- QUEEN
- DOCTOR
- ADMIRAL
- REVEREND
- PROFESSOR
- SENATOR
- SPANGRAM: TITLES
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
The theme clue of 'Call me?' was a little opaque today, but that aside this was a relatively simple Strands puzzle with which to end the working week (for those of us who work Monday-Friday, that is). It's one of those games where finding the first answer may well have been enough to identify the overall theme, and where finding one answer was very easy.
That's because there's a Q in it – and Q words are generally easy to solve. For instance, you know that it's definitely going to be followed by a U, and that reduces the number of directions in which the word can develop. It was a cinch today to uncover QUEEN – and together with the clue that gave me the info I needed to look for (and find) the likes of DOCTOR and PROFESSOR. A couple took a little more effort (I'm looking at you, SENATOR and ADMIRAL), but as a whole this was not too bad.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 26 April, game #54)
- SHARP
- NATURAL
- CLEF
- FLAT
- SIGNATURE
- REST
- MEASURE
- SPANGRAM: NOTATION
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).