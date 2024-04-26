NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, April 27 (game #55)

It's Friday, it's the final Strands puzzle of the working week (for some) and it's a rather easy one. That's my experience at least – but you may disagree. If so, don't worry – because you can find some handy hints for today's game below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Call me?

NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • QUOTE • REVERE • EVER • CLAIM • TRAIN • LORD

NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Address me properly

NYT Strands today (game #55) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: right, 4th row • End: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #55) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #55, are…

QUEEN

DOCTOR

ADMIRAL

REVEREND

PROFESSOR

SENATOR

SPANGRAM: TITLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The theme clue of 'Call me?' was a little opaque today, but that aside this was a relatively simple Strands puzzle with which to end the working week (for those of us who work Monday-Friday, that is). It's one of those games where finding the first answer may well have been enough to identify the overall theme, and where finding one answer was very easy.

That's because there's a Q in it – and Q words are generally easy to solve. For instance, you know that it's definitely going to be followed by a U, and that reduces the number of directions in which the word can develop. It was a cinch today to uncover QUEEN – and together with the clue that gave me the info I needed to look for (and find) the likes of DOCTOR and PROFESSOR. A couple took a little more effort (I'm looking at you, SENATOR and ADMIRAL), but as a whole this was not too bad.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

