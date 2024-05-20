NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, May 21 (game #79)

Hello everyone – it's time for another installment of the NYT's Strands word puzzle. If you've not played it before, you're in for a treat; if you have, you're also in for a treat, but one that you're prepared for. Hints below, if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… At the bar

NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • DINE • SHUT • LOOT • LOST • VOTE • LIFT

NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Screen reader

NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 3rd column • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #79) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #79, are…

FAVORITES

WINDOW

HELP

TOOLS

FILE

HISTORY

EDIT

SPANGRAM: MENUITEMS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I quite liked this one. I was initially a little baffled by it, finding FAVORITES by accident and struggling to link it to the theme clue of 'At the bar'. That confusion only grew when I followed it up with WINDOW and HELP. Was this something about going to a bar? You can have a favorite bar, or a favorite drink. You can have a window seat. The staff can be called 'help', maybe. It sort of fit.

It was only when I uncovered TOOLS that I realized what was going on. After that it was just a case of staring at my laptop screen and hunting for options. The remainder followed soon after.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

