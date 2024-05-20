NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, May 21 (game #79)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Hello everyone – it's time for another installment of the NYT's Strands word puzzle. If you've not played it before, you're in for a treat; if you have, you're also in for a treat, but one that you're prepared for. Hints below, if you need them.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… At the bar
NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• DINE
• SHUT
• LOOT
• LOST
• VOTE
• LIFT
NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Screen reader
NYT Strands today (game #79) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: top, 3rd column
• Last: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #79) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #79, are…
- FAVORITES
- WINDOW
- HELP
- TOOLS
- FILE
- HISTORY
- EDIT
- SPANGRAM: MENUITEMS
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
I quite liked this one. I was initially a little baffled by it, finding FAVORITES by accident and struggling to link it to the theme clue of 'At the bar'. That confusion only grew when I followed it up with WINDOW and HELP. Was this something about going to a bar? You can have a favorite bar, or a favorite drink. You can have a window seat. The staff can be called 'help', maybe. It sort of fit.
It was only when I uncovered TOOLS that I realized what was going on. After that it was just a case of staring at my laptop screen and hunting for options. The remainder followed soon after.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 20 May, game #78)
- JOURNEY
- BEAUTIFUL
- MISFIT
- SWAN
- REFLECTION
- SPANGRAM: UGLYDUCKLING
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
