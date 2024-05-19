NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, May 20 (game #78)
If you found yesterday's Strands puzzle from the NYT to be a little too easy, then fear not – today's is back to normal. If it's too tricky for you, you can read my hints below. If not, you can skip straight to my commentary on the game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #78) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fowl fairy tale
NYT Strands today (game #78) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• WEST
• STILT
• MIST
• BEAU
• BEAN
• BANK
NYT Strands today (game #78) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Those awkward early years
NYT Strands today (game #78) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: right, 5th row
• Last: left, 6th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #78) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #78, are…
- JOURNEY
- BEAUTIFUL
- MISFIT
- SWAN
- REFLECTION
- SPANGRAM: UGLYDUCKLING
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
This was a rather fun Strands puzzle, albeit another relatively easy one. Not quite as easy as yesterday's, mind.
The key here was in finding one of the two bird-related words. The theme clue should have given you enough of an idea of what was going on that, if you were like me, you would have scanned the board for the likes of chick, chicken and so on. In my case, I found duck, but it didn't work, then duckling, which also didn't work… and then I spotted the first half and was able to play UGLYDUCKLING for the spangram.
SWAN was easy after that, as were REFLECTION and BEAUTIFUL. MISFIT and JOURNEY – the latter of which was probably the most obscure of the words, in terms of its relation to the theme – followed by a process of elimination after that.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 19 May, game #77)
- EYES
- FIRE
- SKULL
- ROSE
- SPARKLES
- BOUQUET
- STARSTRUCK
- SPANGRAM: EMOJIS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
