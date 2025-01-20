NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, January 20 (game #323)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #323) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Curiouser and curiouser!

NYT Strands today (game #323) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THAT

TILL

BONE

PART

TONE

NYT Strands today (game #323) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Lewis Carroll fantasy

NYT Strands today (game #323) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #323) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #323, are…

HATTER

RABBIT

CROQUET

DORMOUSE

CATERPILLAR

SPANGRAM: WONDERLAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Anyone unfamiliar with the work of Lewis Carroll would have had a very curious experience trying to fathom today’s theme. CROQUET? CATERPILLAR?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It took me a couple of hints and the WONDERLAND Spangram before it made sense.

Alice In Wonderland is classed as a fantasy, but I always thought of it as a horror – I can handle zombies, vampires, and mutants, but the thought of a playing-card soldier chills me to the bones. I’m not alone: this children’s classic was turned into a horror film – Alice In Terrorland – a couple of years ago, although it’s 3% Rotten Tomatoes rating suggests that it wasn’t the greatest of ideas.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 19 January, game #322)

SPAM

SENT

INBOX

TRASH

DRAFTS

STARRED

SNOOZED

SPANGRAM: EMAIL LABEL