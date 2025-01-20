Quordle today – my hints and answers for Monday, January 20 (game #1092)
My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.
Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Quordle today (game #1092) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #1092) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.
Quordle today (game #1092) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #1092) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #1092) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• S
• T
• T
• R
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #1092) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #1092, are…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- SIXTY
- THONG
- TATTY
- ROBIN
A pleasing Quordle victory today. I convinced myself that the T in the first word had to be the fourth letter and took a chance with SIXTH, which unlocked SIXTY.
I could have got ROBIN quicker, as it was obvious after the first two guesses that the word began RO, but my attention was elsewhere and as is often the case I was locked in trying to solve the first word.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #1092) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1092, are…
- ROWER
- CAMEL
- CURVE
- CREEK
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #1091, Sunday 19 January: WREST, RINSE, SCOUR, CANNY
- Quordle #1090, Saturday 18 January: BLARE, ITCHY, BICEP, PIPER
- Quordle #1089, Friday 17 January: CATCH, WEARY, SWOON, LATHE
- Quordle #1088, Thursday 16 January: PARTY, BLUNT, TWEED, PLANT
- Quordle #1087, Wednesday 15 January: RISEN, PLATE, RURAL, ENVOY
- Quordle #1086, Tuesday 14 January: SWARM, SCRAP, ONION, BELCH
- Quordle #1085, Monday 13 January: EYING, GIDDY, CHEAP, PETAL
- Quordle #1084, Sunday 12 January: BRIEF, PETAL, WOMAN, FELON
- Quordle #1083, Saturday 11 January: ASCOT, FIBER, ROGUE, SMELL
- Quordle #1082, Friday 10 January: BIGOT, INLET, LEECH, TUNIC
- Quordle #1081, Thursday 9 January: RESET, HUMOR, TENOR, IMAGE
- Quordle #1080, Wednesday 8 January: MINCE, SADLY, RISEN, VOUCH
- Quordle #1079, Tuesday 7 January: CREED, FILET, ROUTE, TAPER
- Quordle #1078, Monday 6 January: PIVOT, WOOLY, GRUNT, GROOM
- Quordle #1077, Sunday 5 January: BORAX, JUDGE, CADET, SALON
- Quordle #1076, Saturday 4 January: CORER, CRATE, QUASI, EXIST
- Quordle #1075, Friday 3 January: PERKY, QUARK, NAVEL, SHEEN
- Quordle #1074, Thursday 2 January: UNIFY, SWORE, DEPOT, INTRO
- Quordle #1073, Wednesday 1 January: CLING, SUITE, WORRY, TONIC
- Quordle #1072, Tuesday 31 December: PLUMP, TUBER, IRATE, ICILY
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.