NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, January 20 (game #589)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #589) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COOKIE

BEAR

SPINACH

SHOULDER

CROOK

ANCHOR

ELBOW

CHEAT

PIPE

HANDLE

BEND

FOREARM

FITTED

ANGLE

ASSUME

BALANCE

NYT Connections today (game #589) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Control the situation

Control the situation GREEN: You go around these

You go around these PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “neat”

Add a word that rhymes with “neat” BLUE: Musclebound sailorman

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #589) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TAKE ON, AS A RESPONSIBILITY

GREEN: CORNERS

PURPLE: SHEET

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH POPEYE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #589) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #589, are…

YELLOW: TAKE ON, AS A RESPONSIBILITY ASSUME, BEAR, HANDLE, SHOULDER

ASSUME, BEAR, HANDLE, SHOULDER GREEN: CORNERS ANGLE, BEND, CROOK, ELBOW

ANGLE, BEND, CROOK, ELBOW PURPLE: SHEET BALANCE, CHEAT, COOKIE, FITTED

BALANCE, CHEAT, COOKIE, FITTED BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH POPEYE ANCHOR, FOREARM, PIPE, SPINACH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

SPINACH will forever be ASSOCIATED WITH POPEYE – the leafy veg giving him superhuman strength and giving parents across the generations an example of why you should eat your greens. But I could have looked at the other three words forever and I’d have never got the link – FOREARM? – congratulations to anyone who worked out that one.

Interestingly, bicep tears or ruptures caused by people attempting to mirror his bulging muscles are called Popeye Deformity. What a legacy.

Meanwhile, before wrestling with Purple and Blue, I got obsessed thinking one group of words had to be about plumbing and although you can get pipes that come in an ELBOW shape and SHOULDER sounded like a specialized type of PIPE too, I was overthinking the obvious CORNERS.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 19 January, game #588)

YELLOW: FUND KITTY, POOL, POT, PURSE

KITTY, POOL, POT, PURSE GREEN: COURT FILING ACTION, CASE, CLAIM, SUIT

ACTION, CASE, CLAIM, SUIT BLUE: LANDFORMS BASIN, BLUFF, CAPE, PLAIN

BASIN, BLUFF, CAPE, PLAIN PURPLE: THEY HAVE RAYS AQUARIUM, GEOMETRY, SUN, TAMPA BAY