NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, July 19 (game #138)

Here's another potentially tricky Strands for you, in case you were expecting anything different. It's solvable, sure, but you might need to think creatively to do it without any in-game hints. Or you could use my own clues to set you on your way.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #138) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… And the Oscar goes to ...

NYT Strands today (game #138) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NEST

GRIND

BRINE

WARE

BEST

SANE

NYT Strands today (game #138) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Big-screen winners

NYT Strands today (game #138) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #138) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #138, are…

FIELD

SWANK

BERRY

BRIDGES

PHOENIX

STONE

HUNT

SPANGRAM: BESTACTING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

The NYT couldn't really have done more to signpost this one, giving us the theme clue of 'And the Oscar goes to ...', which couldn't really be misinterpreted. However, I still found it reasonably difficult to solve, because the answers were all names of Oscar winners that are also not proper nouns, for instance FIELD and STONE, which meant there were probably hundreds of possible solutions and the only way to solve it was to look for them. Obviously looking for words is always a part of Strands – but on most days you can at least wrack your brain for words that might be an answer, then look for them. Here, you had to find words first.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, I solved them all in the end, although it took me a while to get the spangram, BESTACTING, because I was looking for an actual award name such as either BESTACTOR or BESTACTRESS. Once I had that the game became a lot easier, and I didn't require any hints – just plenty of time.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 18 July, game #137)

SHIFT

ESCAPE

SPACE

RETURN

CONTROL

ENTER

DELETE

SPANGRAM: KEYBOARD