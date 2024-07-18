Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, July 19 (game #907)

Another working week (for some of us) comes to an end with another set of Quordle puzzles to solve. Your challenge, should you accept it, is to find four words within nine guesses, with all letters you play appearing in each of the segments. It's fun, it's tricky, and you'll find hints for it (and the Quordle answers) below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #907) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #907) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #907) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #907) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #907) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • W • B • I

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #907) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #907, are…

CINCH

WOKEN

BICEP

INLAY

CINCH is one of those nasty words in Quordle (or Wordle), given that minus that initial C it could also be WINCH, PINCH or FINCH. WOKEN is also annoying; change the K and it could be WOMEN or WOVEN. BICEP, meanwhile, is very hard to find due to its unusual structure – a P at the end? With an E before it? And a C before that? It makes no sense.

Those factors made today's Quordle a fairly tough one, so I was indebted to my three start words for giving me enough information that I could solve it all with one guess remaining.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #907) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #907, are…

STERN

AGENT

TRULY

MURKY

