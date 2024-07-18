NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, July 19 (game #404)

The week comes to an end with a fairly easy Connections puzzle that I don't think will cause people too many problems. It's certainly easier than yesterday's. But still might want some hints to help you solve it; if you do, simply scroll down.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #404) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

REGULAR

COFFEE

PLUS

WATER

STEADY

SLIGHT

POOL

FLAME

BURN

PERIODIC

DIESEL

DIG

LOVER

PREMIUM

JAB

SWEETHEART

NYT Connections today (game #404) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: One and only

One and only Green: Say mean words

Say mean words Blue: Fill up

Fill up Purple: Blank [something you put things on?]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #404) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROMANTIC PARTNER

GREEN: INSULT

BLUE: GAS PUMP OPTIONS

PURPLE: ___ TABLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #404) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #404, are…

YELLOW: ROMANTIC PARTNER FLAME, LOVER, STEADY, SWEETHEART

FLAME, LOVER, STEADY, SWEETHEART GREEN: INSULT BURN, DIG, JAB, SLIGHT

BURN, DIG, JAB, SLIGHT BLUE: GAS PUMP OPTIONS DIESEL, PLUS, PREMIUM, REGULAR

DIESEL, PLUS, PREMIUM, REGULAR PURPLE: ___ TABLE COFFEE, PERIODIC, POOL, WATER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One of the first things I do with any Connections puzzle is look for the outliers; scan the board, read the words and see which ones don't have multiple meanings or possibilities. DIESEL is a great example: it's not a word that appears in many contexts, unlike, say, FLAME or DIG or POOL. So once I focused on that I was easily able to match it with PREMIUM, PLUS and REGULAR, and my game was up and running with the (supposedly) second hardest now complete. From there, it was a cinch to complete the remainder.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

