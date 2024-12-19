NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, December 19 (game #291)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #291) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Roll with it

NYT Strands today (game #291) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROCK

PRESS

SKIN

TILT

RAGE

VITAL

NYT Strands today (game #291) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Swaying

NYT Strands today (game #291) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #291) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #291, are…

GLAM

METAL

PROGRESSIVE

GRUNGE

PUNK

ALTERNATIVE

SPANGRAM: ROCKING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

After yesterday’s SPINNERS, today we had rolling, although it wasn’t the kind that comes from moving along a surface and was instead the one that goes with ROCKING.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are hundreds of rock genres from Acid Rock to Yacht Rock but Strands took it easy on us and went with the A-listers – although I did go with Prog before seeing the full-length PROGRESSIVE.

I used to have a friend whose brother was massively into Prog Rock and as children we’d marvel at their album collection and the gatefold sleeves, which would invariably involve pyramids and some form of nudity. We’d attempt to make sense of the music, with its 12-minute-long jams and songs about mice called Gerald, but mainly it was looking at the album covers. Who doesn’t love a pyramid?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 18 December, game #290)

DRYER

EARTH

TIRES

FOOTBALL

PINWHEEL

BALLERINA

SPANGRAM: SPINNERS