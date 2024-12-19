NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, December 19 (game #557)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #556) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAP

TUG

KEG

BARREL

TABLE

SUB

BARGE

HAMMER

COUNTER

LADDER

GORILLA

SHELVE

JUNK

DELAY

STOOL

POSTPONE

NYT Connections today (game #557) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Raincheck

Raincheck GREEN: Saloon staples

Saloon staples BLUE: Vessels

Vessels PURPLE: Nintendo classic

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #557) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEFER

GREEN: BAR FIXTURES

BLUE: WATERCRAFT

PURPLE: SEEN IN "DONKEY KONG"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #557) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #557, are…

YELLOW: DEFER DELAY, POSTPONE, SHELVE, TABLE

DELAY, POSTPONE, SHELVE, TABLE GREEN: BAR FIXTURES COUNTER, KEG, STOOL, TAP

COUNTER, KEG, STOOL, TAP BLUE: WATERCRAFT BARGE, JUNK, SUB, TUG

BARGE, JUNK, SUB, TUG PURPLE: SEEN IN "DONKEY KONG" BARREL, GORILLA, HAMMER, LADDER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

In the mental Venn diagrams I was drawing today, two or three words could have gone in several categories – TABLE (Yellow and Green), JUNK (Yellow and Blue), BARREL (Green and Purple) and I fell for them all…

First I put JUNK instead of TABLE into what would become the Yellow group, then, thinking I was onto a sure thing, put BARREL in the Blue group – Barrel Boats are a thing right? Er… maybe not.

Having never played Donkey Kong (I’m more of a board game person) I was thankful that this group was the leftovers and done for me.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 18 December, game #556)

YELLOW: DEAL WITH FIELD, HANDLE, MANAGE, TACKLE

FIELD, HANDLE, MANAGE, TACKLE GREEN: STYLES OF BEER BITTER, BOCK, SOUR, STOUT

BITTER, BOCK, SOUR, STOUT BLUE: INVESTMENT VERBS HEDGE, HOLD, SHORT, TRADE

HEDGE, HOLD, SHORT, TRADE PURPLE: _DOME CAPITOL, CHROME, ONION, TEAPOT