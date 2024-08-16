NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, August 17 (game #167)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #167) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Carle classic

NYT Strands today (game #167) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLANG

GLEE

WHELP

HELP

MICE

RAIL

NYT Strands today (game #167) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Bedtime story

NYT Strands today (game #167) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 3rd row Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #167) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #167, are…

LEAF

APPLE

PICKLE

SALAMI

WATERMELON

SPANGRAM: HUNGRYCATERPILLAR

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 5 hints

OK, so what we have here is the most difficult, stupidest Strands puzzle for weeks – unless you happen to a) know what the reference to 'Carle classic' means and b) remember what all of the things eaten by the HUNGRYCATERPILLAR were.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I did not recall that Eric Carle was the author of that classic children's book, until after I got the spangram and realized what linked these answers. In my defense, my daughters are 14. It is at least 11 years since I read that book to them, and expecting me (or anyone else) to remember the dietary choices of a growing insect after more than a decade is, well, stupid. Plus, it's called the VERY Hungy Caterpillar, but 'very' doesn't feature in the spangram.

Anyway, I needed clues for every single one of the answers other than PICKLE, which I got by accident, so this was deeply unsatisfying.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 16 August, game #166)

SINK

SWIM

MAKE

BREAK

FEAST

FAMINE

DOUBLE

NOTHING

SPANGRAM: OPTIONS