NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, August 17 (game #433)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #433) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TONGUE

TAPE

RANCH

NECK

FRENCH

LANGUAGE

DRESSING

COTTAGE

BANDAGE

CRAFTSMAN

MAKE OUT

SCISSORS

SPEECH

KISS

PRAIRIE

DIALECT

NYT Connections today (game #433) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Say what?

Say what? Green: Fooling around

Fooling around Blue: Med kit

Med kit Purple: Dwellings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #433) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPOKEN COMMUNICATION

GREEN: CANOODLE

BLUE: FIRST AID KIT ITEMS

PURPLE: HOUSE STYLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #433) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #433, are…

YELLOW: SPOKEN COMMUNICATION DIALECT, LANGUAGE, SPEECH, TONGUE

DIALECT, LANGUAGE, SPEECH, TONGUE GREEN: CANOODLE FRENCH, KISS, MAKE OUT, NECK

FRENCH, KISS, MAKE OUT, NECK BLUE: FIRST AID KIT ITEMS BANDAGE, DRESSING, SCISSORS, TAPE

BANDAGE, DRESSING, SCISSORS, TAPE PURPLE: HOUSE STYLES COTTAGE, CRAFTSMAN, PRAIRIE, RANCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is an easy one even by recent Connections standards (which have tended more towards the simpler side of things anyway). For proof, there's the fact that I solved purple, supposedly the most difficult one, first – although I did have some help here. That's because house styles were also the subject of another NYT word game, Strands, just a few days ago – so CRAFTSMAN, COTTAGE and RANCH were all fresh in my mind. PRAIRIE didn't feature in that game, admittedly, but it wasn't too much of a mental stretch to put it together with the others.

None of the other three groups were particularly difficult either, so I solved this fairly swifted and saved my deliberations for another day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

