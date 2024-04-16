NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, April 17 (game #45)

Roll up, roll up for another instalment of the NYT's Strands word game. Today's is not incredibly tough, but some will likely find it easier than others, depending on what they get up to in their spare time. In my case, some of the words were not obvious!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #45) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The long run

NYT Strands today (game #45) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • PACK • HERON • GREED • CHEAP • RUNT • SAGE

NYT Strands today (game #45) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • 26.2

NYT Strands today (game #45) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 1st row • End: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #45) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #45, are…

PACE

SPEED

TRACK

NUTRITION

TRAINER

COURSE

GAIT

SPANGRAM: MARATHON

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This may well be the closest I'll get to completing a marathon, because frankly it's not on my bucket list. For that reason I did struggle to think of a couple of words, though I got the theme very early on, after finding MARATHON (the spangram) within minutes of starting. GAIT and NUTRITION caused me particular problems, but as is always the case with Strands, once you find most of the solutions the others can easily be uncovered via brute force.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 16 April, game #44)

CABLE

ELECTRIC

WATER

TELEPHONE

HEAT

INTERNET

SPANGRAM: UTILITIES

What is NYT Strands? Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile. I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.