NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 16 (game #288)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #288) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Crossed words

NYT Strands today (game #288) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SURE

MATES

TANK

RATHER

HURT

NEAT

NYT Strands today (game #288) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Word smash

NYT Strands today (game #288) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #288) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #288, are…

SMOG

SPORT

BRUNCH

ZORSE

ATHLEISURE

ANKLET

SPANGRAM: PORTMANTEAUX

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

In honor of today’s Spangram I’ve invented my own portmanteaux. Stranesia describes that moment playing Strands where your memory and brain power completely evade you. Today, I experienced this all-too-common sensation when, even though I only had five letters left, I still could not get the final word and was left dumbfounded.

In my defense, ZORSE is hardly the most common of words. But then again, none of my numerous attempts (Orzes – zesty Oreos?, etc) made any sense either.

According to Google, there are only around 100 Zorses (a hybrid between zebra and horse) in the world. Several years ago one breeder called the zorse "the horse of the future". But there is one hitch – zorses cannot breed, making their future bleak.

Zorse is also rumored to be the name of a puzzle game that the NYT has been testing, so this portmanteaux business could be a cunning bit of marketing. Zorse: the puzzle of the future. Or maybe it doesn't exist at all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

