NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, December 16 (game #554)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #554) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIGHT BULB

SNOWBALL

HAM

CHICKEN

PILLOW

YODEL

BAR

FOOD

KNOCK-KNOCK

WALKIE-TALKIE

DING DONG

WATER BALLOON

SATELLITE

DEVIL DOG

AM

HOHO

NYT Connections today (game #554) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Listening

Listening GREEN: Fun scraps

Fun scraps BLUE: Sweet treats

Sweet treats PURPLE: Typical gags

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #554) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TYPES OF RADIO

GREEN: KINDS OF PLAY FIGHTS

BLUE: SNACK CAKES

PURPLE: CLASSIC JOKE STAPLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #554) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #554, are…

YELLOW: TYPES OF RADIO AM, HAM, SATELLITE, WALKIE-TALKIE

AM, HAM, SATELLITE, WALKIE-TALKIE GREEN: KINDS OF PLAY FIGHTS FOOD, PILLOW, SNOWBALL, WATER BALLOON

FOOD, PILLOW, SNOWBALL, WATER BALLOON BLUE: SNACK CAKES DEVIL DOG, DING DONG, HOHO, YODEL

DEVIL DOG, DING DONG, HOHO, YODEL PURPLE: CLASSIC JOKE STAPLES BAR, CHICKEN, KNOCK-KNOCK, LIGHT BULB

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

A Connections word walks into a bar.

The barman says: “Sorry we don’t serve your type here.”

I struggled with blue today. I knew DEVIL DOGS were a type of cake, but I couldn’t think of the other two until a vague memory of a Simpsons episode came to mind – one where Homer has to choose between a winning lottery ticket or a YODEL and choses a Yodel. Mmm… Yodels.

This LIGHT BULB moment got me over the line on my final guess.

