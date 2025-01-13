NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, January 13 (game #316)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #316) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hole foods

NYT Strands today (game #316) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEER

PAIN

VERY

BAGS

RAIL

LAME

NYT Strands today (game #316) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Great with cheese spread

NYT Strands today (game #316) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #316) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #316, are…

PLAIN

EVERYTHING

GARLIC

RAISIN

SESAME

BLUEBERRY

SPANGRAM: BAGELS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sometimes, it’s not until you do Strands that you realise how many different types of a certain thing there are – in today’s case, BAGELS.

This was probably one of the easiest Spangrams. Finding all the different kinds of “Hole foods” was more of a challenge – especially if you’re a PLAIN-only kind of person.

Beyond the difference in the baking process and the denseness of the dough, some people struggle with the appeal of the bagel and wonder why you wouldn’t just eat a sandwich. This completely ignores the unique wonder of the bagel – the hole making it enjoyable to eat and more portable. There’s lots you can do with a bagel that you can’t do with a sandwich, such as thread it through some string and wear one as a necklace, or nail three bagels to a tree to create a bird feeder. In comparison, sandwiches are boring.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 12 January, game #315)

STUN

ASTONISH

GOBSMACK

SURPRISE

FLABBERGAST

SPANGRAM: MINDBLOWN