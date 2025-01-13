NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, January 13 (game #582)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #582) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BANK

PARK

BOOK

STORE

RESERVE

TRAIN

SCHOOL

POOL

EARTH

SIGNAL

INCH

COACH

TURN

GLOW

GUIDE

BRAKE

NYT Connections today (game #582) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Learn

Learn GREEN: Collection of items

Collection of items BLUE: Take the wheel

Take the wheel PURPLE: Wriggly creatures

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #582) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TEACH

GREEN: CACHE

BLUE: DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES

PURPLE: WORM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #582) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #582, are…

YELLOW: TEACH COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN

COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN GREEN: CACHE BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE

BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE BLUE: DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN

BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN PURPLE: WORM BOOK, EARTH, GLOW, INCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

In the list of DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES the one I heard the most during my lessons was BRAKE. I was so bad at driving that my first instructor refused to take me out after my second lesson – I hit a police car in stationary traffic. The police officers thought it was hilarious, the instructor less so.

When I eventually came to take my first test I failed after 10 seconds, after managing not to SIGNAL and then making a TURN in the wrong direction and directly into oncoming vehicles.

I should add that during this period I also crashed my father’s car into a rock and then a tree.

Fortunately, after a 10-year break it all clicked and I sailed through my second test. I’ve even thought about becoming a driving instructor myself, but then I realised I’d have to teach people like I was at 17.

Anyway, a lovely Connections today. Certainly less stressful than a driving lesson.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 12 January, game #581)

YELLOW: FABRICATION FAIRY TALE, FANTASY, FICTION, INVENTION

FAIRY TALE, FANTASY, FICTION, INVENTION GREEN: WOO CHARM, COURT, PURSUE, ROMANCE

CHARM, COURT, PURSUE, ROMANCE BLUE: CLASSIC ATARI GAMES ASTEROIDS, BREAKOUT, CENTIPEDE, DEFENDER

ASTEROIDS, BREAKOUT, CENTIPEDE, DEFENDER PURPLE: THINGS FEATURING TAILS COIN TOSS, COMETS, DRESS COAT, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG