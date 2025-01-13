Quordle today – my hints and answers for Monday, January 13 (game #1085)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1085) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1085) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1085) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1085) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1085) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • E • G • C • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1085) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1085, are…

EYING

GIDDY

CHEAP

PETAL

A cunning trick, Quordle, repeating a word from yesterday (unless my memory is playing tricks with me PETAL also featured in game #1084), but nonetheless I was positively GIDDY to guess all four words with a line to go.

As often happens – that memory again – I began today’s game thinking I was playing the Daily Sequence, so missed out on my double E tactic with my second guess. Going with WHEEL with my third guess did help me get closer to CHEAP, so it was quite a lucky mistake in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1085) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1085, are…

ROWDY

POWER

STUCK

GRIMY

