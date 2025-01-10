NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, January 10 (game #313)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #313) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… They're inseparable

NYT Strands today (game #313) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STORY

CLEAR

BEAR

HEAL

RULE

BLUR

NYT Strands today (game #313) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Words with friends

NYT Strands today (game #313) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #313) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #313, are…

ARTS

CRAFTS

MILK

CEREAL

SOAP

WATER

RHYTHM

BLUES

SPANGRAM: TOGETHER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My first thoughts after seeing today’s theme was famous married couples or double acts, but Strands is rarely that straightforward.

Instead, we were given some words that enjoy hanging out together – MILK and CEREAL, SOAP and WATER, ARTS and CRAFTS, and big mates RHYTHM and BLUES. Rhythm is a word I always struggle to spell correctly, so it took me a while to connect the letters even though I knew what I was looking for. It just looks weird, the R, the H, the Y, the M at the end.

There were lots of “TOGETHER” words missing, of course, including a few that are never heard unless alongside their companions – Kith and Kin for example, great '80s synth band (not really) Flotsam and Jetsam, To and Fro, or my favourite Kit and Caboodle. I think we should set “caboodle” free from ”kit” and get it some limelight of its own. It’s a great word that deserves to be more than a dog food brand. My pals might think I’m mad but I’m going to get it into a conversation – I’m going to be selling a caboodle of clothes on eBay and I’m going to be having caboodles of fun at the roller disco on Saturday. 2025 word of the year, caboodle, I can see it now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 9 January, game #312)

BIGEYE

BLUEFIN

SKIPJACK

ALBACORE

YELLOWFIN

SPANGRAM: TUNA FAMILY