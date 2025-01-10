NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, January 10 (game #579)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #579) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUGAR

GOAT

RELAX

ORANGE

HOST

REST

DOOR

HINGE

EASY

RYE

DEPEND

CAR

RELY

CHILL

ENOUGH

BITTERS

NYT Connections today (game #579) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stand by me

Stand by me GREEN: Take the pressure off

Take the pressure off BLUE: Classic cocktail

Classic cocktail PURPLE: Game show brain teaser

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #579) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BE CONTINGENT (ON)

GREEN: "CALM DOWN"

BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED

PURPLE: FEATURED IN THE MONTY HALL PROBLEM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #579) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #579, are…

YELLOW: BE CONTINGENT (ON) DEPEND, HINGE, RELY, REST

DEPEND, HINGE, RELY, REST GREEN: "CALM DOWN" CHILL, EASY, ENOUGH, RELAX

CHILL, EASY, ENOUGH, RELAX BLUE: INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED BITTERS, ORANGE, RYE, SUGAR

BITTERS, ORANGE, RYE, SUGAR PURPLE: FEATURED IN THE MONTY HALL PROBLEM CAR, DOOR, GOAT, HOST

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I was completely unaware of the “Monty Hall problem” and even after reading its Wikipedia page (views of which will reach a record high today) – much like Schrödinger's cat – I still don’t get it. I’d stick with my initial guess, or pick the GOAT. Thankfully, my job here is revealing the answers to Connections, not explaining Connections categories.

The other colors were much easier, especially INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED, as BITTERS are not used for much else. I did waste a mistake on “CALM DOWN”, picking REST instead of ENOUGH before switching focus to the list of dependables.

