NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 1 (game #304)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… What a workout
NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- GIFT
- LIST
- PUNS
- SPAN
- FILE
- LIFE
NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Witness the fitness
NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: right, 4th row
Last side: left, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #304) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #304, are…
- CRUNCH
- SQUAT
- LUNGE
- PLANK
- SITUP
- DEADLIFT
- BURPEE
- SPANGRAM: EXERCISE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
It’s around this time of year that the “pets are not just for Christmas” message is commonplace, reminding people of the commitment and responsibility of keeping animals. But there’s another phrase that’s equally apposite – a gym is not just for January.
January is the gym owners' favorite time of year. The month when everyone’s New Year Resolutions compel them towards their local establishing like lemmings to a cliff as they finally commit to get fit. But then, after a couple of visits in the first few weeks of the year, the visits and enthusiasm fades and people forget that they have a payment committment for the rest of the year. It’s a magical formula that means gyms can have thousands more members than they could ever accommodate.
Not that you need a gym to start doing the EXERCISEs outlined in today’s puzzle – all of which can be completed in a living room – although I would advise avoiding the BURPEE, as that will put you off exercise for life and could result in tragedy if you have a ceiling fan. On second thoughts, join that gym.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 31 December, game #303)
- CODA
- ENDING
- CLOSURE
- FINALE
- EPILOGUE
- CONCLUSION
- SPANGRAM: ITS OVER
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
