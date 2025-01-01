NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 1 (game #304)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What a workout

NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GIFT

LIST

PUNS

SPAN

FILE

LIFE

NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Witness the fitness

NYT Strands today (game #304) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #304) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #304, are…

CRUNCH

SQUAT

LUNGE

PLANK

SITUP

DEADLIFT

BURPEE

SPANGRAM: EXERCISE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It’s around this time of year that the “pets are not just for Christmas” message is commonplace, reminding people of the commitment and responsibility of keeping animals. But there’s another phrase that’s equally apposite – a gym is not just for January.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

January is the gym owners' favorite time of year. The month when everyone’s New Year Resolutions compel them towards their local establishing like lemmings to a cliff as they finally commit to get fit. But then, after a couple of visits in the first few weeks of the year, the visits and enthusiasm fades and people forget that they have a payment committment for the rest of the year. It’s a magical formula that means gyms can have thousands more members than they could ever accommodate.

Not that you need a gym to start doing the EXERCISEs outlined in today’s puzzle – all of which can be completed in a living room – although I would advise avoiding the BURPEE, as that will put you off exercise for life and could result in tragedy if you have a ceiling fan. On second thoughts, join that gym.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 31 December, game #303)

CODA

ENDING

CLOSURE

FINALE

EPILOGUE

CONCLUSION

SPANGRAM: ITS OVER