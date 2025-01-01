NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 1 (game #570)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #570) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EARTHWORM

CLOG

SLUG

WATERFALL

GLOWSTICK

RAINDROP

CANAL

FIREFLY

WINDMILL

RADIUM

SKYDIVE

SALAMANDER

AURORA

EEL

TULIP

GATECRASH

NYT Connections today (game #570) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Slithering

Slithering GREEN: All lit up

All lit up BLUE: Seen in Amsterdam

Seen in Amsterdam PURPLE: Drop at the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #570) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SLIMY ANIMALS

GREEN: THINGS THAT LUMINESCE

BLUE: DUTCH SYMBOLS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "PLUNGE"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #570) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #570, are…

YELLOW: SLIMY ANIMALS EARTHWORM, EEL, SALAMANDER, SLUG

EARTHWORM, EEL, SALAMANDER, SLUG GREEN: THINGS THAT LUMINESCE AURORA, FIREFLY, GLOWSTICK, RADIUM

AURORA, FIREFLY, GLOWSTICK, RADIUM BLUE: DUTCH SYMBOLS CANAL, CLOG, TULIP, WINDMILL

CANAL, CLOG, TULIP, WINDMILL PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "PLUNGE" GATECRASH, RAINDROP, SKYDIVE, WATERFALL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Creatures that give me the ick seemed an obvious category for a group, but it turned out to be correct as EARTHWORM, EEL, SALAMANDER, and SLUG were all classed as SLIMY ANIMALS.

I once lived in a basement flat where myself and my flatmates fought a constant war of attrition against slugs, who somehow found their way into our damp and miserable hovel. Although I’m sure it would be considered an act of cruelty by many slug lovers, we attempted to block them from entering our abode with lines of table salt at all points of entry, but still, they managed to slime their way inside past our sodium barricade and we’d find silvery trails across the floors each morning, or worse accidentally step on a glutinous blob in our bare feet – a slug between your toes is not something you’d want to experience, trust me.

The solution was obvious wear CLOGs – or move out.

