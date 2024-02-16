The best MacBook you can buy crashes to a record low at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale
A hard-to-beat Presidents' Day deal on MacBook Air M2
If you haven't chosen your favorite president to honor on Presidents Day, don't worry, you still have a few days. In the meantime, don't miss this tempting deal on one of Apple's best MacBooks currently on offer, the MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop. Best Buy is offering this top-line MacBook Air with a £300 discount, down from $1,299.
We gave it 4.5 stars in our review and were raving about it, knocking it only slightly for the previous model being better value for money. Well, now, it's at a much better price and you still get all of its fantastic features. It features Apple's signature beautiful design, a high-quality Liquid Retina screen (another Apple hallmark), and a very long battery life. While the big screen might mean you need a bigger bag, it's just 0.44 inches thick and 3.3 pounds, so you get all of its might in a thin, lightweight package.
MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was
$1,299 now $999 at Best Buy
Processor: Apple M2
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get - and it's now reduced back down to its lowest ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.
This is a solid option for someone looking to do work, particularly creative work, on the go, or if you're willing to spend more for a study laptop. If you want to see what else we'd recommend, have a look at our recommendations for best laptops of 2024.
The MacBook Air M2 15-inch laptop brings you 8GB of RAM, a cutting-edge Apple M2 processor, and 256GB of storage (the 512GB storage model is also $300 off for $1,199). It's great for all kinds of tasks, offers advanced photo and video viewing and editing capabilities, and will even serve well for some casual gaming.
Whether you're a more typical user who wants a reliable laptop that can swiftly handle your files and documents, a student who wants a lightweight chassis but a larger screen for schoolwork, or a professional who wants to be able to work light but stay productive, the M2 15-inch MacBook Air can do it all.
Kristina is a UK-based Computing Writer, and is interested in all things computing, software, tech, mathematics and science. Previously, she has written articles about popular culture, economics, and miscellaneous other topics.
She has a personal interest in the history of mathematics, science, and technology; in particular, she closely follows AI and philosophically-motivated discussions.
