Who needs wall sockets? DJI's powerful new expansion battery lands to give you an 11kWh setup for charging drones and more

DJI, the maker the world's best drones, has launched a powerful new add-on battery for its Power 1000 portable power station.

Those pieces of kit are, of course, designed to provide you with a beefy source of power to charge your various devices when you’re out in the wilds somewhere. And the twist with the Power 1000 is that it offers a special port for charging drones (DJI models, or otherwise with the appropriate cable).

The new DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 is exactly what its name suggests, an expansion battery that you can hook up to the Power 1000 via a cable, stacking neatly on top of the original unit.

The expansion module gives you 2,048Wh of capacity on top of the 1,024Wh from the Power 1000, considerably ramping it up to 3,072Wh. That’s not enough for you?

Well, you can chain up to five of these expansion batteries together with the Power 1000, to get a maximum capacity of 11,264Wh.

Of course, having a giant power bank boasting that kind of capacity with you when you’re out and about will go a long way to keeping whatever you’re carrying charged up, a drone included.

DJI notes that the expansion batteries are easy to stack and store, and the Power 1000 and Expansion Battery 2000 units have the ports all on the same side. The expansion unit has two SDC ports only, for attaching to the Power 1000, and a second expansion battery if you’re daisy-chaining an extra unit (and you can chain up to five in this way as mentioned).

Coffee and a parasol

Because everybody needs a good supply of steaming hot drinks when you’re on a steaming hot beach, naturally. (Image credit: DJI)

DJI tells us that in combination with the Power 1000, the Power Expansion Battery 2000 can deliver a continuous power supply of 2,400W (and it can be pushed to 2,600W for 15 minutes), meaning it can power 99% of everyday electrical appliances.

So, as the above press photo clearly illustrates, if you want to run your coffee machine on the beach, you can do so with these DJI batteries. Because everybody needs a good supply of steaming hot drinks when you’re on a steaming hot beach, naturally.

When charging the Power 1000 plus an expansion battery, DJI’s own figures indicate you can fast charge to 1,024Wh in approximately 36 minutes, if you need a dollop of power quickly.

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 is going to be available soon, and retails at $1,169 or £1,049 – so the catch, if you want five of them for a whopping setup, is that you’re looking at over five grand.

In our DJI Power 500 portable power station review we found it to be an impressive device, with that very useful trick of being able to charge your drones. Although if you don’t need the latter functionality, we observed that there are better options out there among the best portable power stations.