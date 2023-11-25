Don't miss these 10 fantastic Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals to upgrade you gaming PC for less

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner, and I've found some brilliant gaming monitor deals, with some excellent displays at incredibly low prices – so if you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your PC gaming setup, then don't overlook these great deals.

Not all of us have the kind of money to buy a new gaming laptop or gaming PC at the moment, but these monitor deals can make a huge difference when you're gaming, and they are a lot less expensive – especially thanks to these Cyber Monday deals.

I've been a tech journalist for nearly two decades, and a PC gamer for a lot longer, so I know what makes a great gaming monitor and a brilliant deal, so these are my picks for both the US and UK.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best gaming monitor deals in your location.

Today's best gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals in the US

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27-inch QHD monitor: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This 27-inch QHD (1440p) monitor from LG features a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response for fast, responsive gaming, while also featuring 99% sRGB color gamut and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, all for 33% off at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B 34-inch curved QHD monitor: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

For 38% off right now, you can snag this 34-inch UltraGear gaming monitor with 3440x1440p resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10, 1800R curvature, built-in 7Wx2 speakers, and AMD FreeSync support. It only has a 5ms GtG pixel response, so this isn't the best for competitive gaming, but for everyone else, this is going to be snappy and great-looking gaming monitor.

Acer Nitro 27-inch QHD monitor (ED270U): was $249.99 now $169.99 at NEWEGG

Not a lot of gaming monitors get a huge 32% discount, so this QHD gaming monitor deal from Newegg definitely caught our attention. A 27-inch display is a near-perfect size for gaming, while 170Hz refresh (which can be set to 165Hz for the best compatibility with your graphics card) and 1ms pixel response will make the best PC games look fluid and feel snappy and responsive. The HDR10 certification isn't the best, but for this price, you rarely see any HDR certification at all.

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B 34-inch curved QHD gaming monitor: was $749.99 now $544.99 at Amazon

This LG UltraGear curved QHD gaming monitor is as good as it gets for a 1440p display, featuring a 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG pixel response, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for brilliant color, and AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for an incredible gaming experience – and you can get 27% off its list price for Cyber Monday.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Looking for a big, beautiful curved gaming monitor? Look no further: this Alienware model packs phenomenal color density, contrast, and brightness, plus a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate ideal for high-intensity gaming. With 0.1ms response time and an ultrawide WQHD resolution, this is a gaming display for kings, and right now you can save $200 for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55” LED Curved 4K UHD Gaming Monitor: was $2,699.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Okay, so the Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of those monitors that scream ostentatiousness, and that's absolutely its appeal. With a stunning display that can rotate into 'cockpit mode' for a portrait orientation that literally looms over you, this is one of the most eye-catching monitors on the market, and you can save $900 to take the sting out of its premium price tag.

Today's best gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals in the UK

MSI G2422: was $212.99 now $109 at Box

It's not overly flashy, but if you're looking for a no-frills 1080p gaming monitor at an excellent price, this is the one to buy. The G2422 from MSI offers a 24-inch display, 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time – everything a budding gamer needs. As an added bonus, this deal also includes a free Bluetooth speaker from MSI!

ElectriQ-49CV5UWD120FSHQA-V3 49-inch super ultrawide QHD: was £759.97 now £599.97 at Laptops Direct

Gaming monitors don't come much bigger than a 49-inch super ultrawide, and with this £160 discount from Laptops Direct, you can enjoy 5120x1440p resolution, a 120Hz refresh, 4ms pixel response, and HDR600 with AMD FreeSync for under £600 this Cyber Monday.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was £929 now £660 at Dell

If you like your gaming monitor big and curvy, this 34-inch model from Alienware should be your first port of call. With a WQHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and Quantum Dot OLED technology for superior contrast and color reproduction, it really is the whole package – everything you could ask for in a curved gaming display. If you like the look of it, don't hang about – this deal is selling out fast!

Acer Predator CG437KP 42.5-inch 4K gaming monitor: was £1,339.99 now £899.99 at Box

This Acer Predator 4K gaming monitor offers an immersive gaming experience with its 42-inch UHD display, G-SYNC compatibility and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth, tear-free gameplay, and a fast 1ms response time for fantastic responsiveness. Normally a premium display by any measure, you can get it for just under £900 at Box for Black Friday.

