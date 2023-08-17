Wow! Sky Mobile now offers MacBooks from £22 per month - is it too good to be true?

We're big fans of the MacBook here at TechRadar. In fact, three different versions of Apple's premium devices have spots on our best laptop guide. If there's one thing that might put you off from a purchase, though, it's the hefty price tag. Enter Sky Mobile, which has become the first UK mobile network to add MacBooks to its range of available devices on payment plans from as little as £22 per month with 0% interest.

That goes some way to taking the sting out of buying a new MacBook, which will set you back around £1,000 for the majority of models. Compare that to picking up the MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) from Sky Mobile, which is £12 upfront and £22 a month for 36 months. Not bad for a laptop we scored 4.5 out of 5 in our MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) review for its stellar power, performance, battery life and display.

So, what's the catch? Well, the one small caveat is that you do have to get a Sky Mobile SIM alongside your purchase. However, the cost of this can be completely negated if you don't care about mobile connectivity on your MacBook by choosing the smallest 100MB SIM. That one costs nothing extra each month so all you have to worry about is paying off the laptop.

We've got a full breakdown of the different MacBook deals available through Sky Mobile below, along with the upfront costs and monthly fees for each one.

All MacBook prices at Sky Mobile

Is buying a MacBook from Sky a good deal?

(Image credit: Future)

We think this is a great deal if you want a MacBook and want to avoid paying the hefty price for one of Apple's laptops all at once. Better still, the total amount you pay over the 36-month contract is, generally, around the same (or sometimes a little less) than the full price of the device.

After the contract is up, there's even the option to swap your device for a new one at no extra cost. That means you should be able to pick up whichever fancy new MacBook has been released by that point in time. And, you can be sure Apple will have launched at least a dozen new models by then.

Plus, the need to get a SIM alongside the laptop sounds like it would be inconvenient, but you can just get the free 100MB one and leave it in a drawer never to be used.

For others, it might actually work out as a nice bonus if you've got an unlocked mobile or are out of contract as you could hit two birds with one stone. Buy the MacBook, add a SIM, and then simply put the SIM card to use in your current handset. There's even the option to double your data to 20GB on the £10 per month tariff right now. Sure, it's not the best SIM-only deal out there, but it's not bad for the price.

Don't just take our word for it. It looks popular with punters as a few MacBook models have sold out already, although Sky promises that more stock is on the way soon. Best to keep an eye on the store so you don't miss the next restock.