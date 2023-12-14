Save $300 on the professional powerhouse Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop in this Black Friday-beating deal

If you're looking for a laptop that'll take your far in your professional career and won't break the bank, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is for you. The sleek and gorgeous laptop scored incredibly well when we looked at it, earning an impressive five out of five stars in our review.

The glossy touchscreen and silky keyboard combine to create a luxe tactile experience without a painful price tag, which is further reduced this holiday season thanks to a $300 discount. You can get the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 from Best Buy for just $699.99 - down from $999.99.

The model on offer comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, allowing the laptop to easily handle intense workloads and multitask. As a 2-in-1 you get the best of both worlds either as a laptop or a powerful tablet, meaning you can get hands-on with project drafts or presentations on the go , but sit down and get right to work in laptop mode without the hassle of carrying around extra peripherals.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Enjoy seamless, portable productivity with the powerful Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. This device is designed for power users that want something capable of multimedia creation, professional-level performance and highly demanding applications. Thanks to the Iris Xe Graphics, however, the laptop is not all work and no play, and would be the perfect fit for casual gamers looking to unwind.

While the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is designed to excel in the work place, it's more than capable of handing a causal gamers needs and helping you relax after a hectic workday. Overall, this is the perfect, all in one device that would slot in perfectly with any routine, so you can take your work, and play, wherever you go.

