Microsoft Surface devices get big price cuts in the back to school sales

Microsoft is the latest to join in with this year's back to school sales with two excellent offers on the latest Surface devices that drop them to the lowest prices we've seen.

For those in the US, you can now get $300 off the Surface Pro 9 and $400 off the Surface Laptop 5. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can get a 10% student discount on both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 devices. For the latter, though, you do have to show evidence that you are in full-time education, whereas the US offers are actually available to all.

Still, if either of these devices fits your needs – whether that's a portable and versatile laptop-tablet hybrid or a slim traditional Windows machine – then these are some of the best Microsoft Surface deals right now.

Microsoft Back to School sale: save on the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5

You can save up to $400 in the US and an extra 10% in the UK on the latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 in Microsoft's Back to School sale. We'd recommend the Surface Pro 9 offer in particular as it continues the excellent rework of the device following the previous generation model to make it a capable, flexible and convenient workstation. Just remember the keyboard cover is not included and must be bought separately.

Of the two, we'd definitely recommend the Surface Pro 9 as the better of the two options for most. Microsoft already successfully reinvented the laptop-tablet hybrid with the previous generation model and this latest version continues to be an excellent work companion according to our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review. We appreciated the lengthy battery life, large and responsive touchscreen, and excellent overall design of the device.

When it comes to our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we were a little more reserved. It still achieved a reasonable three stars out of five, but performance issues, a terrible port selection, a dated design and an inflated price tag meant it was a middling laptop overall.

This discount in the back to school sale certainly helps with one of those setbacks if you want a Windows machine, but it's hard to say if it does enough to make it a great buy when the excellent MacBook Air is available for the same price - or even cheaper when it comes to the older M1 model. Check out our guide to the latest MacBook deals for the best prices available right now.