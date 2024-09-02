Dell launches a big back-to-school laptop sale in the UK - here are the 6 best deals

Dell has launched a huge back-to-school sale featuring savings of up to 25% on a wide range of laptops, desktops, gaming laptops, monitors, and more. I've taken a look through the sale and picked out six of the best deals I think are worth buying, whether you need a basic laptop for schoolwork, a portable creative powerhouse or a souped-up gaming rig.

• See the full Dell back-to-school sale

My pick as the best value-for-money option is this Dell Inspiron 15 for £299 (was £399.99). With its Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD it has all the basics you need for a capable everyday machine – and that healthy amount of storage is rarely seen for so cheap. Get it if you need an affordable device for daily tasks, light admin jobs and schoolwork.

At the other end of the scale is this brand-new Dell XPS 13 for £1,228.99 (was £1,398.99). This is one of the first discounts I've seen on a model that features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, offering terrific performance and incredible battery life of up to 17 hours. That's backed up by a huge 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, making this is terrific workhorse for demanding jobs such as photo editing, coding video editing and multitasking.

There are several options in between these two that are worth checking out to suit a variety of budgets and needs, so check out all of the best laptop deals from the latest Dell UK sale below.

The 6 best laptop deals at Dell UK

Dell Inspiron 15: was £399.99 now £299 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheap Windows laptop then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is a strong buy at this low price. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £549 now £449 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If you need more power, Dell's latest laptop deals also feature this upgraded version of the Inspiron 15. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, excellent multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Even with this and its older processor, this is still an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,398.99 now £1,228.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This is a great first discount on one of the brand-new Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are things we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device – especially with that massive 32GB of RAM – for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 16: was £749 now £599 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this solid Dell Inspiron 16, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core 7 processors. You also get a generous 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1): was £799 now £649 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 We've seen that 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price for the added flexibility, so the fact that this new and high-performance model already has a £150 discount is not to be ignored. This Dell Inspiron 14 has a powerful Intel Core 7 processor and 16GB of RAM for excellent overall performance, as well as a large 1TB SSD for storage. Altogether, that's a lot of power in a versatile machine that makes it great for all your computing needs, plus the tablet mode is ideal for doodlers, watching videos, or lazily browsing on the sofa or in bed.