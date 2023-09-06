This post-Labor Day sale drops the price of this mechanical gaming keyboard by $90

Even though Labor Day is officially over, there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of this week. Some of the best deals are in tech, especially accessories like high-quality gaming keyboards. This makes it a great time to invest in said sales to get some premium items.

One such keyboard is the excellent Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini, currently $109.99 on Amazon. That's $90 off the MSRP, which is a fantastic deal. It's a wireless mechanical 65% gaming keyboard with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity options with great tactile feedback and RGB lighting.

And according to our glowing four-and-a-half out of five-star review, its performance and features are top-notch. But since this is a post-Labor Day sale, you should take advantage of this price before it's too late.

Best Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

This mechanical gaming keyboard is at a reduced size, meaning that it keeps all its functionality but without taking up much desk real estate. It comes with multiple connectivity options, great tactile feedback, a choice of switches, RGB lighting, and more. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $109.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price.

If you're looking for a high-quality mechanical gaming keyboard that 65% with the option to customize your switches, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is easily one of the best out there. Not only can you connect with Bluetooth or wireless but there's no necessary companion app to use said keyboard, meaning it cuts down on bloatware.

RGB lighting is a nice bonus for those who like the aesthetics or need a keyboard for night typing. The keys themselves possess excellent tactile feedback thanks to the high-quality Razer switches. The battery life is also a great feature, at it lasts up to 200 hours, though using RGB lighting constantly will drain that battery much faster.

More of today's Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini sales

