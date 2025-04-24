Knowing how to remove a graphics card is one of those things that's almost bound to come in handy one day if you own a desktop PC.

It doesn't matter if you have the best graphics card in the world or the best cheap graphics card you could find, there will come a day when you'll want to clean it, upgrade it, or troubleshoot it. However, given the fact that some GPUs are very expensive, removing them from your PC case can feel like a pretty intimidating process at first.

Don't worry—removing a graphics card is pretty easy and typically doesn't require any special tools, but it's important to do so safely to protect your PC. Fortunately, I've been building PCs for many years, and I'm here to show you how to remove a GPU from your PC safely and confidently.

A PC with a discrete graphics card (not a laptop or all-in-one PC)

Anti-static wrist strap (optional, but recommended)

A Phillips-head screwdriver (size #2 is usually ideal)

A clean, flat workspace (not a carpet)

Quick steps for how to remove a graphics card

Power down your PC and unplug all the cables.

and unplug all the cables. Ground yourself by touching a metal part of your PC case. If possible, wear an anti-static wrist strap to keep your PC safe from damaging static discharges.

wrist strap to keep your PC safe from damaging static discharges. Place the PC on a stable surface. Remove the side panel of your case. Some cases will require a screwdriver, but most modern cases have thumbscrews or latches.

of your case. Some cases will require a screwdriver, but most modern cases have thumbscrews or latches. Locate the GPU. Take note of its positioning , any latches, brackets, screws, and cables holding it in place.

, any latches, brackets, screws, and cables holding it in place. Disconnect all the cables from the GPU. Be gentle.

Unscrew the support bracket from the backplate near the monitor ports.

from the backplate near the monitor ports. Look for the PCIe slot release near the end of the PCIe connector on your motherboard—it's usually a small plastic latch or tab. Press it down or slide it to release the card .

slot release near the end of the PCIe connector on your motherboard—it's usually a small plastic latch or tab. . Grip the GPU by its edges and gently remove it from the case. Don't grab it by the fan blades.

Step-by-step guide

1. Turn off your PC This should come as no surprise—you'll need to turn off your PC in order to remove the graphics card. Turn it off in Windows and then use the switch at the back of the case to fully power it down.

2. Unplug everything Unplug every single cable that's connected to your PC. Most importantly, make sure that the power cable connecting your PC to the wall outlet or power strip is unplugged. Be careful with some of them. Most are easy, but you'll need to press down on the DisplayPort and Ethernet cables if you're using one, and DVI needs to be unscrewed instead of being yanked out (rare on newer PCs).

3. Remove the side panel (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) Pick up the PC and place it on a flat, clean, non-static, secure surface, such as the desk. Next, ground yourself by pressing your hands against the metal part of the case. Better yet, use an anti-static wrist strap. Remove the side panel by unscrewing thumbscrews or regular screws, or pressing a latch—check your case. Set the PC down on the other side.

4. Find your GPU (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) In most cases, the GPU will be impossible to miss. It's big and attached to the PCIe slot on your motherboard. Note its power cables, bracket screw, and PCIe latch location (often a small, black piece of plastic beneath the GPU).

5. Disconnect everything (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) One by one, disconnect everything that's connected to your GPU. This includes the 6-pin, 8-pin, or 12-pin connector from the power supply. Gently press the clip and pull it straight out. If there's more cabling, such as RGB cables or custom-loop liquid cooling tubes, those need to be disconnected too.

6. Unscrew the bracket (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) Your GPU sits in the PCIe slot on your motherboard and is screwed to the case via a special bracket. It's time to remove it. Grab your Phillips screwdriver and unscrew the bracket securing the GPU to the case. It'll be at least one, maybe two, depending on your GPU, and it'll be near the monitor ports at the back of the PC case. Remember: The screws can be either inside or outside of the case, depending on the case's design. Tip: High-end GPUs often come with an anti-sag bracket. You may need to unscrew or unclip that too, usually near the card's far end.

7. Remove the card from the PCIe slot (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) Find the PCIe slot where your card sits. There'll be a small, 99% of the time black, plastic latch or tab. This is the key to removing your graphics card. Press or slide it (motherboard model-dependent) to free the GPU. Be very gentle.

8. Pull out the GPU (Image: © Future / Monica J. White) Carefully lift the card straight up and out of the PCIe slot and hold it steady. Do not grab it by the fan blades and watch out; some GPUs are surprisingly heavy. Set the card down on a clean, non-static surface. Better yet, put it in an anti-static bag if you will be storing it.

Final thoughts

Given the often high cost of graphics cards today, it's totally understandable to be anxious if you need to remove a graphics card from your PC. After all, nobody wants to ruin a vital PC component that could cost a substantial sum to replace.

With that said, now that you've learned how to remove a graphics card safely, you'll find that it's not nearly as difficult or complicated as it might seem, giving you the ability to clean or upgrade your GPU as needed with confidence.

