PCIe lanes explained: Bandwidths, slots, and uses in 2025

PCIe lanes are data channels within a PCIe slot, which is used for transmitting and receiving data between the motherboard and the component. There are two sets of wires which is used to transmit data in both directions, and the amount of lanes you have available relates to the different slots on the motherboard.

There are four different PCIe slots that you'll find on your motherboard. These are PCIe x1, x2, x4, x8, and x16; the more lanes you have available on a slot, the more data can be transmitted and received. The smallest PCIe slot (PCIe x1) has a single lane available and can be used for Wi-Fi cards, LAN cards, Bluetooth, and more.

Along the same lines, PCIe x4 slots have a total of four PCIe lanes available, which offers four times the bandwidth and is commonly used for things such as NVMe SSDs, expansion cards, RAID controllers, and internal capture cards, among other things. PCIe x8 doubles the available lanes again (with more bandwidth) for things such as high-performance network adapters, storage controllers, and AI accelerator cards.

PCIe x16 ports have 16 PCIe lanes and the most bandwidth available, and they are primarily used by your graphics card, which will need the fastest data transmissions possible. PCIe lanes are dictated by your processor, so you'll be beholden to how many lanes can be used at a time. For ideal GPU performance, you're going to need one of the best processors that has at least 16 lanes to allocate to the slot. That's before allocating resources towards an NVMe SSD and other aforementioned components that share the pool.

Even entry-level graphics cards in 2025 have more than enough PCIe lanes to have your graphics card running at its best, with additional allocations for SSDs and other internal components on the board. For example, the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K (built on the LGA 1851 socket) and AM5 budget options like the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have 24 usable lanes apiece. It's similar to previous-generation LGA 1700 (Alder Lake and Raptor Lake) and AM4 processors as well, with anything older struggling.