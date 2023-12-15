Wait, the latest Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC is actually good value now?

Alienware has just debuted a new Aurora R16, and it's already got a hefty $400 price cut on its mid-range RTX 4060 Ti configuration.

Right now, it's sitting at just $1,199 (was $1,599), which seems like a fair price considering you're not only getting the latest case design from the brand but a new 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.

While the RTX 4060 Ti isn't a super high-end card, it's a potent GPU in a machine of this price - plus, you're also getting a 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5, and liquid cooling included in this configuration, which is pretty impressive. Combined, this has to be one of the most specced-out gaming PC deals at this price if you're simply looking for a plug-and-play machine for 1080p/1440p gaming.

Alienware gaming PC deal at Dell

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Dell

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700F

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD A massive $400 discount on the brand new Alienware Aurora R16 makes this new gaming PC a great value buy. Not only does it feature the latest case design from the brand, which is 40% smaller than the previous iteration, but you're also getting a potent combination of an RTX 4060 Ti graphics cared and 13th gen Intel Core i7. Getting a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM is just the cherry on top here - as is the CPU liquid cooling unit, which is included in the price. Price check: available at Best Buy for $1,199

Our Alienware Aurora R16 review awarded this model four and a half stars out of five, praising its new design for its subtle aesthetics, port selection, and ventilation. We tested the higher-end RTX 4070 variant during our review, but we found no issues with performance - the R16 easily handled gaming, creative tasks, and productivity.

Check out this week's best Christmas sales if you're looking to do some last-minute shopping ahead of the big day itself.

More of today's best sales ahead of Christmas