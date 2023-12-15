Wait, the latest Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC is actually good value now?
$400 off the latest Aurora R16 with an RTX 4060 Ti
Alienware has just debuted a new Aurora R16, and it's already got a hefty $400 price cut on its mid-range RTX 4060 Ti configuration.
Right now, it's sitting at just $1,199 (was $1,599), which seems like a fair price considering you're not only getting the latest case design from the brand but a new 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.
While the RTX 4060 Ti isn't a super high-end card, it's a potent GPU in a machine of this price - plus, you're also getting a 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5, and liquid cooling included in this configuration, which is pretty impressive. Combined, this has to be one of the most specced-out gaming PC deals at this price if you're simply looking for a plug-and-play machine for 1080p/1440p gaming.
Alienware gaming PC deal at Dell
Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was
$1,599 now $1,199.99 at Dell
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: Intel Core i7-13700F
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
A massive $400 discount on the brand new Alienware Aurora R16 makes this new gaming PC a great value buy. Not only does it feature the latest case design from the brand, which is 40% smaller than the previous iteration, but you're also getting a potent combination of an RTX 4060 Ti graphics cared and 13th gen Intel Core i7. Getting a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM is just the cherry on top here - as is the CPU liquid cooling unit, which is included in the price.
Price check: available at Best Buy for $1,199
Our Alienware Aurora R16 review awarded this model four and a half stars out of five, praising its new design for its subtle aesthetics, port selection, and ventilation. We tested the higher-end RTX 4070 variant during our review, but we found no issues with performance - the R16 easily handled gaming, creative tasks, and productivity.
Check out this week's best Christmas sales if you're looking to do some last-minute shopping ahead of the big day itself.
More of today's best sales ahead of Christmas
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Christmas PJs: family PJs from $15.99
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Gift cards: eGift cards from Amazon
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Stocking stuffers: tech, gift cards, candy & toys
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan