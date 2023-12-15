The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around - and it's $500 off right now

If you're shopping around for a high-end gaming laptop that you can put in some serious gaming time into and will handle AAA titles with ease, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is for you. This high-end laptop is not only gorgeous to look at, but offers great portability, excellent battery life and stellar performance.

One of our favourite models is on sale right now at Best Buy, with an impressive $500 off, taking the price down from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99. For a gorgeous white gaming beast packed with an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card and the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, this is a bargain.

The Moonlight White model also offers 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM so you'll enjoy a seamless gaming experience and never fall short of storage.

The Asus Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

One of the best higher-end gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week is on this heavily reduced Asus Zephyrus G14. This small but mighty laptop is one of our favorites here at TechRadar and this model, which boasts a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 512GB SSD gets a double thumbs-up from us. These are superb specs for the price and the excellent design and 1440p display make this one an easy recommendation.

This stunning laptop may be a beast when it comes to gaming, but there's no reason why it can't double up as a work or school device as well.

Pretty and powerful, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 could easily slip into the workplace and power through intense workloads and long work hours, and it's lightweight build make's it easy to carry around.

