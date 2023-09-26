Acer launches a budget gaming laptop that you'll want to check out
Acer reveals a new line of budget gaming laptops
Acer revealed a brand new gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro V 15. It’ll come with up to a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2 TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.
It features a dual fan and exhaust system that, according to the manufacturer, works by using a “tandem of fans rotating in sync and a dual intake cooling system that draws in air from the keyboard and bottom cover, then expels heat through various vents strategically located on its sides and rear.”
This is especially important as the RTX 4000-series GPUs tend to rapidly overheat laptops, so a solid ventilation system is absolutely necessary to not only ensure optimum performance while gaming but a long-lasting laptop life cycle as well.
Its port selection is quite extensive with three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a Kensington lock, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a DC-in jack.
There will be several configurations at launch, including some great budget options for those needing cheaper models. In fact, all of them land under $1,000, including those with Nvidia 4000-series GPUs, which means they could easily be some of the best cheap gaming laptops out there.
And while most configurations will be available through the official Acer online store, two models will only be available at Costco and Newegg. You can find the full list of configurations and retailers below.
NV15-51-53VM
$699.99
Costco.com
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i5-13420H
Nvidia RTX 2050
8G RAM
512GB SSD
ANV15-51-57C8
$749.99
Acer Store, RAC
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i5-13420H
Nvidia RTX 2050
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
ANV15-51-532J
$769.99
Acer Store
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i5-13420H
Nvidia RTX 3050
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
ANV15-51-59MT
$849.99
Acer Store, Newegg
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i5-13420H
Nvidia RTX 4050
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
V15-51-73B9
$999.99
Acer Store
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i7-13620H
Nvidia RTX 4050
16GB RAM
512GB SSD
ANV15-51-75HE
$999.99
Newegg
15.6" FHD (1020x1080) 144Hz
Intel Core i7-13620H
Nvidia RTX 4050
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
There’s a need for budget laptops
Acer’s Nitro series is well known for its balance between performance and budget pricing. The Acer Nitro 5 in particular received four out of five stars thanks to its great gaming performance, well-designed keyboard, and solid build quality. And this new laptop line, the Acer Nitro V 15, has a nice variety of budget options, with the most expensive one still under $1,000.
Having cheap gaming laptop options is especially important in this market, as it feels like most laptop manufacturers focus on high-end specs at the cost of increasingly spiking prices. It’s refreshing to see a laptop series that could end up being one of the best laptops without breaking the bank in the process.
Hopefully, the next tech generation will be kinder to buyers who can’t afford a gaming laptop that costs in the thousands.
