One of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops is down to a record-low price today
Get $450 off the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy
I've just spotted a superb deal on the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - an exceptional 14-inch gaming laptop currently going for just $1,399 (was $1,849) at Best Buy.
While this isn't the cheapest ever deal I've seen on the G14 in its entirety, it is the cheapest the mid-range RTX 4070 configuration has ever been, which is a great choice for those looking for a nice balance of power and portability.
Components-wise, this one is stacked with an RTX 4070 graphics card, a Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For the money, these are great specs and should have no issues running most games fairly well on this machine's 14-inch 1440p 165Hz display.
As always, however, the main selling point for the Asus Zephyrus G14 is its fantastic design and lightweight form factor. While there are several competitors now (notably from Alienware and Razer), the Zephyrus G14 is still up there with the best gaming laptops you can buy right now if you want something relatively portable.
RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was
$1,849 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB SSD
If you're looking for the perfect mix of power and portability, one of the best gaming laptops money can buy right now is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. This exceptional laptop marries a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor with a respectable configuration of specs. In this case, you get a powerful Ryzen 9 chipset, an RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - enough to max out the graphical settings with most games on its 1440p display.
Another great option today
MSI Crosshair 16-inch gaming laptop: was
$1,399.99 now $1,199 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB SSD
It's not exactly a cheap gaming laptop deal, but this MSI Crosshair 16 is very competitively priced for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure. Even though the display is 1080p, this machine should be able to run most games well enough at 1440p on an external monitor. Note, however, that this machine was $100 cheaper over Black Friday, so you may want to wait it out if you're looking for the best possible deal.
Read more about the G14 and check out today's best prices on other configurations with our Asus Zephyrus G14 deals page.
