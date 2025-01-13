3 great gaming laptop deals that will get you ready for 2025's biggest upcoming releases
You don't need to spend big to get great performance this week
As someone who regularly follows the best cheap gaming laptop deals, I would say that January isn't usually a high point for bargains. This week's ongoing January sales, however, feature some great options for those looking to get prepared for 2025's much-anticipated line-up of releases.
For example, over at Amazon UK, you can pick up this Acer Nitro V with an RTX 4060 graphics card for £859.99 (was £1199).
If you're on the hunt for a decent budget machine that will last a few good years, then this one is a superb choice thanks to its hefty price cut and recent components. The combination of an 8th-gen Ryzen chipset, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 means this one is more than capable of smooth frame rates on its native 16-inch 165Hz 1200p display.
Moving up in price, you can also get this Gigabyte G6 at Currys for £899 (was £1099) and this Medion Erazer for £999 (was £1,149) at Box – both fantastic options.
In the case of the former, you get a great RTX 4060 machine with a relatively understated design - something the Acer above arguably lacks. As for the Medion, it's a superb deal for a gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 4070 card, which is something you usually don't see for under £1,000.
Today's best gaming laptop deals in the UK
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Every now and again, Amazon has some great gaming laptop deals - such as this heavily reduced Nitro V. The Nitro is always a budget gaming laptop favourite thanks to its excellent bang for the buck. This particular machine features a relatively recent Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and the all-important RTX 4060, which offers great performance for the cost. For 1080p gaming, this machine is all you need right now - and should last you a few good years down the line, too.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Here's another great value RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal to check out this week, this time over at Currys. With a 13th gen Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, this is another fine choice for 1080p gaming on a relatively reasonable budget. Of the two, I would probably pick the Acer above since it's a little cheaper and newer but some may prefer the more understated design of this Gigabyte G6.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7 -13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This Medion Erazer is one of the cheapest machines I've ever seen to feature a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. That's something that warrants its inclusion on this list alone. Backing up the GPU is a respectable 16GB of RAM and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset - both enough to squeeze decent performance out of the RTX 4070. This still isn't a super high-end machine but it will perform well for 1080p and even 1440p with an external monitor.
