3 great gaming laptop deals that will get you ready for 2025's biggest upcoming releases

As someone who regularly follows the best cheap gaming laptop deals, I would say that January isn't usually a high point for bargains. This week's ongoing January sales, however, feature some great options for those looking to get prepared for 2025's much-anticipated line-up of releases.

For example, over at Amazon UK, you can pick up this Acer Nitro V with an RTX 4060 graphics card for £859.99 (was £1199).

If you're on the hunt for a decent budget machine that will last a few good years, then this one is a superb choice thanks to its hefty price cut and recent components. The combination of an 8th-gen Ryzen chipset, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 means this one is more than capable of smooth frame rates on its native 16-inch 165Hz 1200p display.

Moving up in price, you can also get this Gigabyte G6 at Currys for £899 (was £1099) and this Medion Erazer for £999 (was £1,149) at Box – both fantastic options.

In the case of the former, you get a great RTX 4060 machine with a relatively understated design - something the Acer above arguably lacks. As for the Medion, it's a superb deal for a gaming laptop with a powerful RTX 4070 card, which is something you usually don't see for under £1,000.

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the UK

Acer Nitro V 16-inch gaming laptop: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Every now and again, Amazon has some great gaming laptop deals - such as this heavily reduced Nitro V. The Nitro is always a budget gaming laptop favourite thanks to its excellent bang for the buck. This particular machine features a relatively recent Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and the all-important RTX 4060, which offers great performance for the cost. For 1080p gaming, this machine is all you need right now - and should last you a few good years down the line, too.

Gigabyte G6 16-inch gaming laptop: was £1,099 now £899 at Currys Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Here's another great value RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal to check out this week, this time over at Currys. With a 13th gen Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, this is another fine choice for 1080p gaming on a relatively reasonable budget. Of the two, I would probably pick the Acer above since it's a little cheaper and newer but some may prefer the more understated design of this Gigabyte G6.