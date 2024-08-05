Lenovo may have just leaked a new Legion Go ‘Lite’ console – here’s what we know

We loved the Lenovo Legion Go when we first reviewed it, but one of the main negatives we picked up on was its sizeable bulk. Now, it looks like Lenovo might address that concern with a new “Lite” version of the Legion Go, with a smaller seven-inch display, dual fans, and more.

Funnily enough, we only know this because Lenovo itself seems to have accidentally leaked the details. The info was spotted by user methylmorphia on Reddit, who noticed it in an FAQ section at the bottom of the official Lenovo Legion Go web page. The details were present when we first checked the site, yet seemed to have been scrubbed shortly after. Luckily, they’ve been captured in an archived version of the page.

In the FAQ (under the heading “What size is the Lenovo Legion Go display?”), Lenovo describes its handheld games console as having both seven-inch and eight-inch options. Right now, however, you can only get the Legion Go with an 8.8-inch screen.

That might suggest that two models are actually on the way: seven-inch and eight-inch versions to replace the 8.8-inch model. Either that or the eight-inch size mentioned on the Lenovo website refers to the 8.8-inch version.

Regardless, different sections of the FAQ also mentioned an HDMI connection and dual-fan cooling, both of which are absent in the current Legion Go model. Those new features could be attractive updates to users, if they do indeed arrive with a new version of the console.

In other words, someone at Lenovo might have jumped the gun and updated the official Legion Go website before time. As a result, details of an upcoming model could well have been leaked onto the internet, spoiling the surprise before Lenovo made a formal announcement.

‘Lite’ model on the way?

(Image credit: Future)

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard some of these details. In May, Windows Central reported that a new handheld console dubbed the Legion Go Lite was in the works and speculated that it might come with a smaller display or lower price. Thanks to Lenovo’s self-inflicted leak, we’ve now got details that seem to confirm some of the Legion Go Lite rumors.

VideoCardz reports that this information was added to Lenovo’s website “several weeks ago.” Interestingly, it appears that no one noticed it until now. The details appeared after the launch of the new Legion Go, implying that they relate to a totally different product.

There’s no word yet on when the new Legion Go model (or models) could see the light of day, so we’ll just have to sit tight and keep an eye on the latest rumors. When – or if – they arrive, it will be fascinating to see if they can properly address the concerns the current Legion Go has been facing.