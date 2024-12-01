These deals are on fire! Okay Fire Sticks, but seriously your binge needs them

Black Friday is slowly ending and now it's time to enjoy your purchases. If among these there's a new Fire Stick, good news – you're still in time to unlock all your latest gadget's potential for a bargain price.

Some of the best VPN providers offer Fire Stick apps, allowing you to watch your favorite home programs and films wherever you may be. What's more, many of these services feature among the best Black Friday VPN deals.

So sit back and relax, as here's everything you need to maximize your Black Friday binge-watching for less.

Today's best Fire Stick VPN deals:

1. NordVPN: Up to 74% off + 3 months free

The best VPN on the market right now is starting from just $2.99 per month. With up to 10 simultaneous connections, you can secure not just your new Fire Stick device, but all your other devices with just one subscription. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee. ▶ Read more in our full NordVPN review

2. Surfshark: Up to 87% off + up to 6 months free



Surfshark has cut its pricing by a stunning 87%. Get its Starter pack for as little as $1.99 a month, or upgrade for less than an extra dollar to get its full security bundle. You'll get an unlimited device allowance to secure your Fire Stick, laptop, smartphone, and tablet, alongside all your family's devices while paying for just one sub. Pretty cool, right? Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee to grab this beauty at its smallest price. ▶ Read more in our full Surfshark review

3. ExpressVPN: Up to 82% off + up to 6 months free



ExpressVPN's two-year subscription can be yours for the equivalent of $4.99 per month. If you are in the US, you'll also get ExpressVPN's new ID theft protection bundle on top, alongside its great VPN service, password manager, and ad-blocker. Why not try it out risk-free for 30 days with its money-back guarantee. ▶ Read more in our full ExpressVPN review



Why you need a Fire Stick VPN?

Using a Fire Stick VPN is very handy especially when you traveling abroad as it allows you to keep watching your favorite TV series, sports, and shows as you'd do when you're at home. As long as you take your Fire Stick with you, that is.

A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts all your internet connections to prevent third-party snooping and spoofs your real IP address location. The latter skill doesn't only grant you online anonymity, but it's also what you need to bypass geo-restrictions that streaming platforms apply to their content.

All you need to do is download the VPN app on your new Fire Stick – all the VPN services mentioned earlier have a dedicated application – enter your credentials, and connect to a server located in the country you need for your desired content.

You can expect stable performances from the likes of NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN – no matter which one you opt for. All delivered great results during our last round of testing, unblocking virtually any streaming platforms we tried at impressive speeds.